Kyle Bradish strikes out career-best 12 as Orioles sink Mariners 5-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Kyle Bradish struck out a career-high 12 while pitching one-run ball into the eighth inning as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3 on Wednesday night.

Gunnar Henderson and Jackson Holliday homered to help the Orioles stop a three-game skid. Bradish (4-7) allowed five hits and two walks in 7 2/3 innings, throwing 65 of his 100 pitches for strikes.

Yennier Cano got the final out in the eighth and Ryan Helsley gave up home runs to Dominic Canzone and Cole Young on his first two pitches in the ninth before closing it out in his first appearance since April 28.

Blaze Alexander had a one-out single off George Kirby (5-7) in the third and Henderson hit his 15th homer one out later for a 2-0 lead.

Julio Rodríguez doubled in the fourth to become the third-fastest player in major league history to reach 125 homers, doubles and stolen bases.

The 25-year-old center fielder needed 665 games to accomplish the feat. The only players to do it faster were Ronald Acuña Jr. (591 games) and Alfonso Soriano (643 games).

Canzone followed with an RBI single that cut it to 2-1.

Rodríguez was removed after speaking with an athletic trainer in the dugout following a strikeout to end the sixth. After the game, Mariners manager Dan Wilson told reporters Rodríguez felt a spasm in his hamstring.

Pete Alonso had an infield hit and Leodys Taveras followed with a two-out triple to give Baltimore a 3-1 lead in the sixth. Orioles right fielder Tyler O’Neill took away a solo home run from Cal Raleigh in the bottom half.

Holliday drew a leadoff walk from Alex Hoppe in the seventh, advanced to third on a single by Alexander and scored on double-play grounder by Taylor Ward to make it 4-1.

Holliday homered for the fourth time this season in the ninth, a solo shot off Michael Rucker.

Alexander went 3 for 3 with a walk and a stolen base.

Canzone hit his 11th home run to start the ninth against Helsley, and Young followed with his sixth. It was the first two homers allowed this season by the right-hander, who came off the injured list Tuesday after being sidelined by right elbow inflammation.

Up next

Orioles RHP Shane Baz (4-6, 4.06 ERA) starts the rubber game of the series Thursday opposite Mariners RHP Bryan Woo (5-5, 4.28).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb