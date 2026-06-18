Giants try to continue win streak, play the Braves

San Francisco Giants (31-43, fourth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (46-27, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Landen Roupp (5-7, 4.24 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Braves: Martin Perez (5-3, 2.90 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -145, Giants +118; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will attempt to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta is 46-27 overall and 22-13 at home. Braves hitters are batting a collective .254, which ranks fifth in the NL.

San Francisco is 31-43 overall and 17-23 on the road. Giants hitters are batting a collective .258, the second-best team batting average in MLB play.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 20 home runs while slugging .552. Mauricio Dubon is 11 for 39 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Casey Schmitt has 13 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs for the Giants. Bryce Eldridge is 14 for 38 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .235 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Giants: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Braves: Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (forearm), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Harris II: day-to-day (back), Sean Murphy: 60-Day IL (finger), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Kinley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Giants: Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Heliot Ramos: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jared Oliva: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press