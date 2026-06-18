Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
69.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Giants try to continue win streak, play the Braves

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

San Francisco Giants (31-43, fourth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (46-27, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Landen Roupp (5-7, 4.24 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Braves: Martin Perez (5-3, 2.90 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -145, Giants +118; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will attempt to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta is 46-27 overall and 22-13 at home. Braves hitters are batting a collective .254, which ranks fifth in the NL.

San Francisco is 31-43 overall and 17-23 on the road. Giants hitters are batting a collective .258, the second-best team batting average in MLB play.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 20 home runs while slugging .552. Mauricio Dubon is 11 for 39 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Casey Schmitt has 13 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs for the Giants. Bryce Eldridge is 14 for 38 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .235 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Giants: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Braves: Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (forearm), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Harris II: day-to-day (back), Sean Murphy: 60-Day IL (finger), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Kinley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Giants: Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Heliot Ramos: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jared Oliva: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.