Athletics host the Angels to start 4-game series

Los Angeles Angels (30-45, fifth in the AL West) vs. Athletics (36-38, second in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Soriano (8-4, 2.79 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Athletics: Gage Jump (2-1, 3.09 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -136, Angels +112; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics host the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday to open a four-game series.

The Athletics are 36-38 overall and 16-21 at home. The Athletics have gone 26-9 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles is 30-45 overall and 13-25 in road games. Angels hitters have a collective .319 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Thursday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Athletics are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Kurtz has 13 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs while hitting .292 for the Athletics. Zack Gelof is 15 for 41 with four doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Mike Trout has 12 doubles and 17 home runs while hitting .234 for the Angels. Zach Neto is 9 for 44 with a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .294 batting average, 6.77 ERA, outscored by three runs

Angels: 6-4, .289 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brent Rooker: 10-Day IL (knee), Denzel Clarke: 60-Day IL (foot), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

Angels: Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (hand), Adam Frazier: 10-Day IL (elbow), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (back), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Soriano: day-to-day (leg), Travis d’Arnaud: 60-Day IL (foot), Sebastian Rivero: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yusei Kikuchi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press