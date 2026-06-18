Twins have another crooked-number 1st inning to complete 3-game sweep at Texas with 9-3 win

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brooks Lee hit a three-run homer as Minnesota scored multiple runs in the first inning for the third consecutive game, and the Twins went on to complete a series sweep of the Texas Rangers with a 9-3 win Thursday.

Lee’s 12th homer capped a four-run first off Jack Leiter (3-7). Trevor Larnach made it 6-0 in the fourth with a two-run shot to straightaway center that just cleared the extended glove of leaping Alejandro Osuna. Larnach’s third hit was an RBI single in the fifth, and Ryan Kriedler hit a two-run homer in the eighth.

Joe Ryan (5-3) struck out seven but needed 97 pitches to get through five scoreless innings while allowing three singles. Leiter was done after the fourth, and has given up 17 runs while losing three starts in a row.

The Twins never trailed in the three-game sweep that extended their winning streak to four, matching their longest this season. Their 14-5 record at Globe Life Field is the best for any American League opponent since the ballpark opened in 2020.

Wyatt Langford, Ezequiel Duran and Justin Foscue hit solo homers for the Rangers, who have lost five of six games. They are 0-15 when giving up multiple runs in the first inning.

Twins DH Josh Bell, who was born in nearby Irving and grew up in the area, had an RBI single before Lee’s homer. Bell hit a three-run homer in the first inning of the series-opening 4-2 win Monday, and had an RBI single for a 2-0 lead in the first of a 12-2 win on Tuesday, before an unusual in-series break Wednesday because of a World Cup match next door.

Up next

Twins rookie left-hander Connor Prielipp (2-4, 5.26 ERA) starts Friday at Arizona. Jacob deGrom (5-4, 3.17), 2-0 with a 1.57 ERA over his past four starts for Texas, is scheduled to pitch at home against San Diego.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer