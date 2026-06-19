Juan Soto homers twice to lead the Mets to a 6-4 win over the Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Juan Soto hit two solo homers and made a sliding catch in the left-field corner to rob Bryce Harper of a run-scoring hit as the New York Mets defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 6-4 on Thursday night.

Pinch-hitter Eric Wagaman provided the tiebreaking single with two outs in the seventh inning, and Marcus Semien followed with a two-run triple off reliever José Alvarado (3-2).

Soto took Phillies starter Aaron Nola deep in his first two at-bats to give him 16 homers this season. It was the 30th multihomer game of his career. Soto also took away an extra-base hit from Harper when he lunged and slid to catch a ball on the warning track in the third.

Huascar Brazobán (4-1) earned the win in relief of starter Sean Manaea, and Devin Williams worked the ninth for his 11th save.

Following a one-out walk and some shaky Mets defense, Williams allowed an RBI single to Justin Crawford before Kyle Schwarber lined out to right field with two runners on to end it.

Bo Bichette made his first appearance in Philadelphia since spurning the Phillies to sign with the Mets last offseason. He was booed lustily each time he stepped to the plate and finished 0 for 5 after six straight multihit games.

Alec Bohm had a single, a double and two RBIs for the Phillies, who dropped consecutive games for the first time since losing three straight in mid-May.

Philadelphia shortstop Trea Turner left after the second inning with a bruised right calf. He was hit by a 79 mph sweeper from Manaea.

It was the second time this week Turner exited a game after being hit by a pitch. He was pulled from Monday’s game against Miami after getting drilled on the right wrist and missed the next game.

Up next

After a rare Friday off as Philadelphia hosts a World Cup match, the teams resume their three-game series Saturday night. RHP Freddy Peralta (5-5, 3.90 ERA) starts for New York against LHP Cristopher Sánchez (8-3, 1.82).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By ANTHONY SANFILIPPO

Associated Press