Bobby Witt Jr. homers before leaving with knee injury in Royals’ 14-6 win over Cardinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. hit the first of Kansas City’s three home runs before leaving with a sore right knee, and the Royals smacked a club-record five doubles in a six-run second inning Thursday night on the way to a 14-6 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Jac Caglianone and Salvador Perez also went deep for the Royals, who set season highs for runs and hits (17). Each of the first eight batters in the starting lineup had at least one RBI.

Witt homered in the first inning and delivered an RBI single in the second. But he was lifted for a pinch hitter in the fourth after making a sliding play at shortstop in the top of the inning.

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