Gage Jump spins gem and A’s score 5 in 1st to beat Angels 5-0 after Trout lands on injured list

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gage Jump gave up one hit over seven sparkling innings, and Shea Langeliers and Tyler Soderstrom hit back-to-back homers in a five-run first that sent the Athletics to a 5-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night.

The first six A’s batters got hits off Ryan Johnson, recalled from Double-A Rocket City before the game — when the Angels also placed star outfielder Mike Trout on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain.

Zack Gelof singled leading off to extend his hitting streak to 22 games, the longest current run in the majors, and Nick Kurtz doubled. Langeliers drove a three-run shot 430 feet to center field for his 19th homer this season, and Soderstrom followed with his 13th.

Jacob Wilson and Jonah Heim singled before Johnson (0-2) got his first out on Carlos Cortes’ fly to center that advanced Wilson to third base. A sacrifice fly by Henry Bolte made it 5-0.

The Athletics then loaded the bases before Kurtz, the 11th batter of the inning, flied out to finally end it.

Johnson settled down after that and lasted five innings. Jump (3-1), however, was great from the get-go.

Making his fifth major league start, the rookie left-hander allowed only Oswald Peraza’s two-out double in the fourth. He struck out seven and walked three, throwing 72 of his 107 pitches for strikes.

Mason Barnett and Hogan Harris finished a four-hitter, the Athletics’ fifth shutout this season.

Up next

RHP José Soriano (8-4, 2.79 ERA) starts Friday for the Angels in the second game of the series. LHP Jeffrey Springs (3-7, 5.13) goes for the Athletics.

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