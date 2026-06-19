Dodgers play the Orioles in first of 3-game series

Baltimore Orioles (35-41, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (48-27, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Trey Gibson (1-2, 5.91 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Dodgers: Roki Sasaki (3-4, 4.76 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -198, Orioles +161; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Baltimore Orioles to open a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 25-12 record in home games and a 48-27 record overall. Dodgers pitchers have a collective 3.33 ERA, which leads the NL.

Baltimore has a 13-22 record in road games and a 35-41 record overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .399 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the AL.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 15 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 11 for 38 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Orioles with 29 extra base hits (13 doubles and 16 home runs). Gunnar Henderson is 8 for 35 with two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .258 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Orioles: 4-6, .235 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (foot), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Will Smith: 10-Day IL (neck), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (chest), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Dylan Beavers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cade Povich: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yaramil Hiraldo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Bassitt: 15-Day IL (back), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Selby: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Westburg: 60-Day IL (ucl), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (foot)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press