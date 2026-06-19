Rangers aim to break 3-game slide, play the Padres

San Diego Padres (38-35, second in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (35-39, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Randy Vasquez (6-4, 3.63 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Rangers: Jacob deGrom (5-4, 3.17 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers -164, Padres +134; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers look to stop a three-game losing streak when they play the San Diego Padres.

Texas is 17-17 at home and 35-39 overall. The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .316.

San Diego is 38-35 overall and 19-16 on the road. The Padres have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.85.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Jung has eight home runs, 21 walks and 30 RBIs while hitting .301 for the Rangers. Jake Burger is 13 for 34 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has two home runs, 28 walks and 26 RBIs while hitting .284 for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 12 for 43 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .279 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Padres: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (forearm), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Corey Seager: day-to-day (concussion), Michael Helman: 10-Day IL (hand), Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (oblique), Carter Baumler: 60-Day IL (ribs), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jalen Beeks: 10-Day IL (back), Robert Garcia: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Freddy Fermin: 7-Day IL (concussion), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), Jake Cronenworth: 7-Day IL (concussion), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (knee), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press