Carson Kelly has grand slam and career-high 6 RBIs as Cubs rout Blue Jays 16-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Carson Kelly hit his second career grand slam in Chicago’s seven-run first inning and finished with a career-high six RBIs as the Cubs routed the Toronto Blue Jays 16-2 on Friday.

Pete Crow-Armstrong had three singles, an RBI and walked twice to extend his career-high on-base streak to 22 games, helping the Cubs win their second straight and for the sixth time in eight. Chicago’s center fielder is batting .409 during the stretch.

Justin Dean, recalled from Triple-A before the game, drove in three runs in Chicago’s five-run seventh with a triple — his first career hit — after taking over for Crow-Armstrong in center in the top of the inning.

Ben Brown (4-2) allowed two runs on four hits, while striking out four and walking none in six innings.

Seiya Suzuki and Nico Hoerner each had a double among three hits in Chicago’s 18-hit attack.

The Blue Jays and Kevin Gausman (4-5) were swamped early after a three-game sweep of the Red Sox in Boston. George Springer hit a solo shot and drove in a run with a single in his fourth multi-hit game in his last five.

Suzuki plated the first two runs in the first inning. Kelly’s slam on a 428-drive high into the left-center bleachers made it 6-0, then Alex Bregman knocked in a run with a single.

The Cubs cashed in on four walks and five hits in the first as they matched their season-high for runs in an inning.

Gausman yielded seven runs on seven hits and four walks in two innings, his shortest outing this season.

The Cubs had four runs in the sixth and five in the seventh. Outfielder Myles Straw mopped up as Toronto’s seventh reliever.

Up next

Toronto LHP Patrick Corbin (2-3, 4.57 ERA) faces Chicago RHP Colin Rea (5-5, 5.35) on Saturday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press