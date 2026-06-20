Okamoto hits a 3-run homer as the Blue Jays rally past the Cubs 8-6

CHICAGO (AP) — Kazuma Okamoto hit a three-run home run to cap a five-run eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the Chicago Cubs 8-6 on Saturday.

Daulton Varsho returned from the 10-day injured list and added a three-run shot as Toronto won for the fourth time in five games.

Matt Shaw and Pete Crow-Armstrong homered for the Cubs, who wasted a 5-0 lead in the late innings and missed a chance to win their third straight.

Chicago’s Jacob Webb (1-2) came on with two on in the eighth and gave up consecutive RBI singles to Alejandro Kirk and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to tie the game at 5-all.

Okamoto then sent his 16th homer of the season deep into the left-field bleachers to give the Blue Jays the lead for good. Jeff Hoffman (5-4) threw one inning of relief and Louis Varland got the final six outs for his 15th save.

Shaw hit his fourth homer of the season in the second after Patrick Corbin surrendered singles to Alex Bregman and Ian Happ to start the inning. Corbin threw 101 pitches in the first 2 2/3 innings and gave up six hits and three walks while striking out four.

Crow-Armstrong had a two-run shot off Lazaro Estrada in the sixth to give the Cubs a 5-0 lead. Varsho tightened the score an inning later with his home run off Trent Thornton.

Colin Rea was perfect through the first four innings for the Cubs and allowed three hits and struck out three in the first 5 2/3 innings.

Guerrero was back in the Toronto lineup a day after leaving Friday’s game after an awkward swing.

Up next

The three-game series concludes Sunday when Toronto RHP Dylan Cease (4-3, 2.71 ERA) faces LHP Shota Imanaga (4-6, 4.26).

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