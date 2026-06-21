Ureña and 3 Angels relievers silence Athletics in a 7-0 victory

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Walbert Ureña and three relievers combined on a five-hitter and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Athletics 7-0 on Saturday night.

Denzer Guzman hit his second home run of the season, Zach Neto and Nolan Schanuel each drove in two runs and the Angels improved to 2-4 on their road trip.

Samy Matera Jr. retired four batters, Ryan Zeferjahn got five outs and Kirby Yates worked the ninth to complete the Angels’ seventh shutout of the season.

Jo Adell and Donovan Walton each had three hits as the Angels bounced back after blowing a late seven-run lead in the series opener Friday.

Ureña (5-5) allowed four hits in five scoreless innings with six strikeouts and no walks. The 22-year-old rookie has gone five innings and given up three earned runs or fewer in 10 consecutive starts, the longest stretch by an Angels rookie pitcher since Ron Romanick accomplished the feat in 10 games in 1984.

Los Angeles scored twice in the first inning off A’s starter J.T. Ginn to take an early lead.

After failing to score with the bases loaded in the third, the Angels pulled away with four runs in the sixth. Neto hit a two-run double down the left field line and Schanuel doubled in two runs with a line drive down the right field line

Guzman hit a solo home run off Geoff Hartlieb in the seventh.

Ginn (5-4), who took a no-hitter into the ninth inning in his previous start against the Angels on May 18, allowed four runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. Ginn had five strikeouts and three walks.

Up next

A’s RHP Jack Perkins (2-3, 6.15 ERA) faces Angels LHP Reid Detmers (3-5, 3.68) in the series finale Sunday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press