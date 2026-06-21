Dodgers and Orioles play to decide series winner

Baltimore Orioles (36-42, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (49-28, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Brandon Young (5-2, 3.18 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (3-4, 4.76 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -279, Orioles +221; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Baltimore Orioles are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Los Angeles has a 26-13 record at home and a 49-28 record overall. Dodgers pitchers have a collective 3.34 ERA, which leads the NL.

Baltimore has a 14-23 record on the road and a 36-42 record overall. The Orioles have a 16-6 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andy Pages has 17 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 57 RBIs while hitting .268 for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 12 for 40 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Orioles with 30 extra base hits (13 doubles and 17 home runs). Gunnar Henderson is 8 for 36 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .234 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Orioles: 5-5, .237 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (foot), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Smith: 10-Day IL (neck), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (chest), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Adley Rutschman: 7-Day IL (concussion), Dean Kremer: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Cade Povich: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (foot), Chris Bassitt: 15-Day IL (back), Dylan Beavers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Yaramil Hiraldo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Selby: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Westburg: 60-Day IL (ucl)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press