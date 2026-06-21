Rangers and Padres play, winner takes 3-game series

San Diego Padres (39-36, second in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (36-40, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Lucas Giolito (2-2, 4.56 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (6-7, 4.23 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers -150, Padres +123; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Texas Rangers and the San Diego Padres are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Texas is 36-40 overall and 18-18 in home games. The Rangers rank 10th in the AL with 77 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

San Diego has a 39-36 record overall and a 20-17 record in road games. The Padres are 25-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Jung has a .305 batting average to lead the Rangers, and has 17 doubles and eight home runs. Wyatt Langford is 15 for 43 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 13 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 26 RBIs for the Padres. Freddy Fermin is 5 for 22 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .270 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Padres: 5-5, .245 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi: day-to-day (knee), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (forearm), Michael Helman: 60-Day IL (hand), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Corey Seager: day-to-day (concussion), Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (oblique), Carter Baumler: 60-Day IL (ribs), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jalen Beeks: 10-Day IL (back), Robert Garcia: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), Freddy Fermin: 7-Day IL (concussion), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (knee), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 7-Day IL (concussion), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press