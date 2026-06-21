Athletics and Los Angeles Angels play in game 4 of series

Los Angeles Angels (31-47, fifth in the AL West) vs. Athletics (38-39, second in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (3-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Athletics: Jack Perkins (2-3, 6.15 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -165, Angels +135; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics play the Los Angeles Angels with a 2-1 series lead.

The Athletics are 38-39 overall and 18-22 at home. The Athletics have the second-ranked team batting average in the AL at .250.

Los Angeles is 31-47 overall and 14-27 in road games. The Angels are 22-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Sunday is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The Athletics hold a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Kurtz leads the Athletics with a .287 batting average, and has 15 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 71 walks and 58 RBIs. Zack Gelof is 14 for 38 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Zach Neto has 16 home runs, 39 walks and 37 RBIs while hitting .226 for the Angels. Logan O’Hoppe is 14 for 33 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .280 batting average, 6.92 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Angels: 5-5, .278 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Mark Leiter Jr.: 15-Day IL (hip), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brent Rooker: 10-Day IL (knee), Denzel Clarke: 60-Day IL (foot), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

Angels: Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Frazier: 10-Day IL (elbow), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (hand), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (back), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (hip), Travis d’Arnaud: 60-Day IL (foot), Sebastian Rivero: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yusei Kikuchi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press