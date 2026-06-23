Nimmo’s 3 hits, Osuna’s go-ahead double lift Rangers to 4-3 win over Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Brandon Nimmo had three hits and walked once, Alejandro Osuna hit a go-ahead RBI double and the Texas Rangers beat the Miami Marlins 4-3 on Monday night.

Ezequiel Duran homered and Joc Pederson singled twice for the Rangers in the opener of a 10-game road trip.

The loss snapped the Marlins’ eight-game home win streak.

For the second time in two weeks, the Tartan Army made its presence felt at a major league game that featured the Rangers. Scotland fans are in Miami for the national team’s World Cup match against Brazil on Wednesday and many attended Monday’s series opener bumping the attendance to 20,008. The lively atmosphere in the stands, including the popular chant, “No Scotland, No Party,” resembled the Rangers-Red Sox game at Fenway Park on June 14.

Nimmo doubled against Marlins reliever Calvin Faucher (4-4) to lead off the eighth and Jake Burger followed with a walk. Osuna then hit a one-out line drive to right that scored Nimmo and snapped a 2-all tie. Burger advanced to third and raced home scored on Elias Diaz’s sacrifice fly.

Robby Ahlstrom (2-0) pitched a perfect seventh for the win.

The Marlins got to within 4-3 on Kyle Stowers’ run-scoring double against Jacob Latz in the eighth. Latz retired Jakob Marsee on a groundout with the bases loaded to end the eighth then pitched the ninth for his 14th save.

Duran put Texas on the board with a two-run blast against Miami starter Tyler Phillips in the fourth before Miami narrowed it to 2-1 on Javier Sanoja’s sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Xavier Edwards hit a tying RBI triple in the sixth. He tried to stretch the triple into an inside the park home run but was thrown out at the plate by shortstop Duran’s relay throw from short left field.

Phillips allowed two runs and five hits over six innings.

The series opener also featured the return of former Marlins manager Skip Schumaker. Now managing the Rangers, Schumaker guided the Marlins for two years before resigning following the 2024 season. In Schumaker’s first season, the Marlins clinched a post season berth and were eliminated by Philadelphia in the NL Wild Card round.

Up next

The Rangers have not announced a starter for Tuesday while RHP Sandy Alcantara (7-4, 4.18 ERA) will start for the Marlins.

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