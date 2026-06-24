Phillies score 8 runs in the ninth inning and rally past the Nationals 14-9

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryson Stott’s three-run homer highlighted Philadelphia’s eight-run outburst in the ninth inning and the Phillies rallied to beat the Washington Nationals 14-9 on Tuesday night.

Trailing 8-6 heading into the top of the ninth, Brandon Marsh hit a tying two run homer off Brad Lord (5-1) with two outs. After Bryce Harper and pinch-hitter Derek Hill singled, Stott hit a towering 403-foot homer to right. Edmundo Sosa added a two-run double and Trea Turner had an RBI single to complete the comeback.

Washington’s Luis Garcia Jr. homered in the bottom half for the final margin.

Orion Kerkering (4-0) worked one inning and allowed three runs, yet earned the victory.

The ninth-inning drama capped a frantic final two innings.

J.T. Realmuto had given the Phillies a 6-5 lead with a three-run double in the top of the eighth. But, Washington’s Jorbit Vivas hit a three-run homer in the bottom half as the Nationals moved out to an 8-6 lead.

Lord retired the first two batters in the ninth before Turner singled and Marsh homered to right.

Sosa also homered and drove in five runs playing in place of MLB home run leader Kyle Schwarber, who was out of the lineup. Stott had three hits and scored four runs, and Marsh finished a triple short oft he cycle.

Dylan Crews had two hits, a walk and scored three runs for the Nationals.

Schwarber and Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams were late scratches; Schwarber with low back tightness and Abrams with left side tightness.

Phillies starter Jesús Luzardo went 6 2/3 innings, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks. He matched his career high with 13 strikeouts.

Bulk reliever Zack Littell allowed two runs on five hits over four innings for Washington.

Leading 1-0, the Nationals got two-out, two-run singles from Nasim Nuñez and José Tena in the fourth inning to make it 5-0.

Stott singled leading off the fifth, and with two outs Sosa homered to center off Littell.

Sosa came to bat against Orlando Ribalta as the tying run with men on first and third and one out in the seventh. He hit a sharp grounder to third and beat the relay throw to first as the Phillies’ third run came home.

Up next

Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola (3-4, 5.71 ERA) opposes Washington’s Miles Mikolas (2-6, 5.47) in the third game of the four-game series.

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