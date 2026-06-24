Arenado, Gurriel deliver RBI hits, D-back score winning run on passed ball in 4-3 win over Cards

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had run-scoring hits and Arizona’s eventual winning run scored on a passed ball — all in the ninth inning — as the Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 Tuesday night.

All the runs in the game were scored in the ninth inning.

The Diamondbacks managed just three hits in the first eight innings. In the ninth, Gabriel Moreno singled and Pavin Smith walked before Arenado hit an RBI double to left-center field. Gurriel followed with a two-run single to center for a 3-0 lead before Jorge Barrosa scored on a passed ball by Cardinals catcher Jimmy Crooks.

Arizona starter pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez allowed just three hits through 6 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked three. Kevin Ginkel (3-2) pitched the eighth, striking out one and earned the win. Brandyn Garcia earned his first save of the season.

The Cardinals mounted a comeback in the bottom half of the ninth.

Lars Nootbaar doubled to start the inning. José Fermín singled and Alec Burleson hit an RBI double down the first base line. Blaze Jordan hit a sacrifice fly that scored Fermín, and Crooks hit an RBI single to right field to cut the deficit to a run. But, JJ Wetherholt struck out swinging to end the game.

Wetherholt moved to shortstop for the game after Masyn Winn was a late scratch due to left thumb soreness. Winn is listed as day-to-day.

Matt Svanson (2-2) gave up four runs working a third of an inning in the ninth. He threw 31 pitches, walked one and had a strikeout. Starting pitcher Kyle Leahy pitched 6 1/3 innings, giving up three hits, with three strikeouts and two walks.

Up next

LHP Matthew Liberatore (3-4, 5.23 ERA) will start the Cardinals against LHP Mitch Bratt, who will make his MLB debut with the Diamondbacks on Wednesday for the third game of the series.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb