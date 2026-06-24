Dodgers pound out a season high-tying 17 hits in 12-3 win over Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Freddie Freeman and Andy Pages each had three of the Dodgers’ season high-tying 17 hits, Justin Wrobleski worked seven strong innings, and Los Angeles beat the Minnesota Twins 12-3 Tuesday night.

Mookie Betts, Alex Freeland, Alex Call and Chuckie Robinson had two hits apiece for the Dodgers.

Wrobleski (9-2) allowed five hits and two earned runs. After three consecutive Minnesota hits in the third inning, the left-hander retired 14 of the final 16 hitters he faced, allowing a hit and walk.

It’s the third solid June outing for Wrobleski, who pitched six shutout innings in two of his three previous starts this month, including last Tuesday against Tampa Bay.

A sacrifice fly from Shohei Ohtani and two-out RBI singles by Freeman and Betts against Austin Voth gave the Dodgers a 5-2 lead in the fourth inning.

Called up from Triple-A St. Paul for his Twins debut, Voth (0-1) allowed 11 hits and five earned runs in four innings.

Victor Caratini and Brooks Lee homered for Minnesota, which is 9-17 in interleague play.

Freeman added an RBI double in the sixth and Robinson dropped a bunt for a safety squeeze to make it 7-2 an inning later. Call hit his first home run of the year as part of a five-run ninth.

The outcome could have been worse, but the Dodgers finished 5 for 19 with runners in scoring position and left 13 men on base.

Making his second career start, Minnesota’s Kendry Rojas stuck out four, walked three and allowed an earned run while throwing 50 pitches in two innings. He came off the injured list Sunday after missing almost a month with left elbow inflammation.

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said pregame that outfielder Kyle Tucker, who left Monday’s game with lower back spasms, was unavailable Tuesday and will “most likely stay away this series” in hopes of being back Friday.

Up next

Ohtani (7-2, 1.47 ERA) is scheduled to start Wednesday’s series finale for Los Angeles against Minnesota RHP Joe Ryan (5-3, 2.99). Ryan was moved back from his scheduled Tuesday start due to an illness.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By MIKE COOK

Associated Press