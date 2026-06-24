Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
75.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Robbie Ray limits Athletics to an unearned run and 2 hits in 8 innings as Giants win 3-1

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Athletics Giants Baseball

Athletics Giants Baseball

Photo Icon View Photos

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Robbie Ray held the Athletics to an unearned run and two hits in eight innings to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 3-1 victory Tuesday night.

Ray (6-6) struck out six and walked four. In his previous outing, the left-hander allowed two hits in 6 1/3 shutout innings in a 7-2 win at Atlanta last Wednesday.

Caleb Kilian worked a scoreless ninth in this one for his fifth save. He struck out Henry Bolte with two runners on to end the game.

Jung Hoo Lee tagged Aaron Civale (5-4) for a solo homer in the second inning for the game’s first run. It was Lee’s fifth HR of the season.

After Willy Adames doubled, Matt Chapman hit a drive off the left-field wall. Adames scored to make it 2-0, but the throw from Tyler Soderstrom to second baseman Zack Gelof nailed Chapman trying for a double.

Chapman accidentally spiked Gelof’s right hand as Gelof was making the tag with his glove hand. That forced Gelof to leave the game with a laceration and contusion, and his hitting streak ended at 24 games.

He had flied to right to open the game in his lone at-bat Tuesday. Gelof also had scored a run in 13 consecutive games.

The A’s got an unearned run off Ray in the third. It remained a 2-1 game until Rafael Devers singled home Bryce Eldridge with one out in the seventh to give the Giants a 3-1 edge.

Casey Schmitt singled in that seventh-inning rally. Schmitt went 2 for 4, making it his seventh straight multi-hit game. That’s the Giants’ longest such streak since Marco Scutaro’s seven-gamer in 2013.

Up next

Athletics rookie LHP Gage Jump (3-1, 2.37 ERA) faces Giants RHP Tyler Mahle (1-7, 6.04) on Wednesday night. Mahle has been on the injured list for nearly a month because of a strained left hamstring.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By STEVE KRONER
Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.