Angels square off against the Orioles with series tied 1-1

Baltimore Orioles (38-43, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (33-48, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Trey Gibson (1-2, 5.81 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Soriano (8-4, 3.03 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles -150, Angels +123; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels and Baltimore Orioles meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Los Angeles has an 18-21 record in home games and a 33-48 record overall. The Angels have hit 97 total home runs to rank seventh in the AL.

Baltimore is 38-43 overall and 16-24 on the road. The Orioles have a 6-11 record in games decided by one run.

The matchup Wednesday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Neto has 17 home runs, 39 walks and 39 RBIs while hitting .229 for the Angels. Donovan Walton is 14 for 30 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 13 doubles and 18 home runs while hitting .247 for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 10 for 39 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .258 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by four runs

Orioles: 4-6, .233 batting average, 3.65 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Angels: Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Frazier: 10-Day IL (elbow), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (hand), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (back), Travis d’Arnaud: 60-Day IL (foot), Sebastian Rivero: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yusei Kikuchi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Orioles: Jackson Holliday: day-to-day (groin), Blaze Alexander: day-to-day (knee), Adley Rutschman: 7-Day IL (concussion), Dean Kremer: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Cade Povich: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (foot), Chris Bassitt: 15-Day IL (back), Dylan Beavers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Yaramil Hiraldo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Selby: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Westburg: 60-Day IL (ucl)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press