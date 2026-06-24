Athletics take 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Giants

Athletics (38-41, second in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (32-46, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Gage Jump (3-1, 2.37 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Giants: Tyler Mahle (0-0)

LINE: Athletics -132, Giants +108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics come into the matchup with the San Francisco Giants after losing three games in a row.

San Francisco has gone 15-20 in home games and 32-46 overall. The Giants have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .419.

The Athletics are 38-41 overall and 20-18 on the road. The Athletics have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .417.

Wednesday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Giants are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 16 doubles, six triples and three home runs while hitting .321 for the Giants. Rafael Devers is 10 for 36 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Nick Kurtz has 15 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs while hitting .286 for the Athletics. Zack Gelof is 13 for 36 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .258 batting average, 3.93 ERA, even run differential

Athletics: 4-6, .254 batting average, 7.50 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Luis Arraez: day-to-day (foot), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Heliot Ramos: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Brent Rooker: 10-Day IL (knee), Zack Gelof: day-to-day (hand), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Leiter Jr.: 15-Day IL (hip), Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Denzel Clarke: 60-Day IL (foot), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press