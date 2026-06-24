Dodgers try to sweep series against the Twins

Los Angeles Dodgers (51-29, first in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (38-43, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (7-2, 1.47 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (5-3, 2.99 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -186, Twins +151; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Minnesota Twins looking to sweep their three-game series.

Minnesota has a 20-21 record in home games and a 38-43 record overall. The Twins have a 28-12 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles is 25-15 in road games and 51-29 overall. The Dodgers have hit 108 total home runs to lead the NL.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 25 home runs while slugging .595. Victor Caratini is 11 for 34 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 19 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 43 RBIs for the Dodgers. Ohtani is 7 for 29 with five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .289 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .255 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Twins: Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sands: 15-Day IL (forearm), Mick Abel: 15-Day IL (elbow), David Festa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Acton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (hand), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Kyle Tucker: day-to-day (back), Dalton Rushing: day-to-day (concussion), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Smith: 10-Day IL (neck), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (chest), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press