Cubs add 2 more pitchers to injured list with Ben Brown, Edward Cabrera

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Brown and Edward Cabrera were placed on the injured list Wednesday, delivering two more blows for the pitching-depleted Chicago Cubs.

Cabrera was expected to get imaging Wednesday after straining his left hamstring/adductor stretching for a throw at first base Tuesday during a 9-6 win over the New York Mets.

Brown has a neck strain. He is 4-2 with one save and a 1.85 ERA for the Cubs, including 3-1 with a 1.70 ERA in eight starts since joining the banged-up rotation May 8.

The Cubs have six starters sidelined, though opening day starter Matthew Boyd (left meniscus) is scheduled to come off the injured list and start in Brown’s spot Thursday.

“We’re getting a guy that pitched opening day back for us, so that’s a big deal,” Counsell said. “Those are important players to get healthy and get in your rotation.”

Jameson Taillon (strained left hamstring) is on the 15-day injured list. Counsell said the 34-year-old is progressing well and could throw off a mound soon.

Cade Horton is out for the year after having Tommy John surgery, while Justin Steele is on the 60-day IL recovering from his 2025 Tommy John surgery and a left flexor strain. General manager Jed Hoyer said this week Steele likely won’t return to the rotation this year.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press