Derek Hill hits 2-out, 2-run pinch homer in 9th to lift the Phillies past the Nationals, 5-4

WASHINGTON (AP) — Derek Hill hit a two-out, two-run pinch home run in the ninth inning to lift the Philadelphia Phillies past the Washington Nationals, 5-4 on Wednesday night.

The comeback came a night after the Phillies had an eight-run ninth inning in a 14-9 victory over the Nationals.

Major league homers leader Kyle Schwarber, out of the starting lineup with lower back tightness, pinch hit with two outs and walked against Orlando Ribalta. Left-hander Richard Lovelady (2-4) came on and Hill pinch hit for Justin Crawford and homered to right center on a 1-2 pitch.

Brandon Marsh had three hits for the Phillies. He is 7 for 13 with two homers, three RBIs and four runs in the series.

Seth Johnson (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the victory, and Jhoan Duran struck out the side in the ninth for his 19th save.

Curtis Mead smacked a pinch two-run homer to give Washington a 4-3 lead in the sixth. Luis Garica Jr. and Jorbit Vivas also homered for the Nationals. Garcia homered in this third consecutive game and Vivas connected in his second straight.

Philadelphia took a 3-2 lead in the fourth, with runs scoring on Bryson Stott’s double, J.T. Realmuto’s sacrifice fly and a single by Gabriel Rincones, Jr.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola gave up two runs on three hits in five innings.

Opener Carson Palmquist, recalled from Triple-A Rochester, gave up a run on two hits in 3 1/3 innings in his Nationals debut. He was acquired from the Rockies in exchange for cash on May 25.

Miles Mikolas gave up two unearned runs on five hits in 3 1/3 innings for the Nationals.

Up next

Philadelphia’s Christopher Sanchez (9-3, 1.80 ERA) was set to oppose Washington’s Cade Cavalli (4-4, 4.07) in the series finale Thursday.

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