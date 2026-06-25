Athletics enter matchup with the Giants on losing streak

Athletics (38-42, third in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (33-46, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (3-7, 5.55 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Giants: Landen Roupp (5-7, 4.15 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -118, Giants -103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics, on a four-game losing streak, play the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has a 16-20 record in home games and a 33-46 record overall. The Giants have the second-ranked team batting average in the NL at .257.

The Athletics have a 38-42 record overall and a 20-19 record on the road. Athletics hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in MLB play.

The matchup Thursday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Giants hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jung Hoo Lee has 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 27 RBIs while hitting .333 for the Giants. Casey Schmitt is 16 for 39 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Nick Kurtz has 15 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 61 RBIs for the Athletics. Zack Gelof is 13 for 36 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .240 batting average, 3.00 ERA, even run differential

Athletics: 3-7, .236 batting average, 7.26 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Luis Arraez: day-to-day (foot), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Heliot Ramos: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Jacob Wilson: day-to-day (shoulder), Brent Rooker: 10-Day IL (knee), Zack Gelof: day-to-day (hand), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Leiter Jr.: 15-Day IL (hip), Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Denzel Clarke: 60-Day IL (foot), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press