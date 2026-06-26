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Durbin homers to break tie in the Red Sox’s 6-3 win over the Yankees

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By AP News
Yankees Red Sox Baseball

Yankees Red Sox Baseball

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BOSTON (AP) — Caleb Durbin broke a tie with a two-run homer in the fifth inning, Connelly Early allowed two runs over six innings and the Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 6-3 on Thursday night.

Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman bounced back after two losses for his 15th save of the season. Nate Eaton and Ceddanne Rafaela each drove in a run for Boston, which beat the Yankees at Fenway Park for the first time this season. New York swept a three-game series at Fenway back in April.

Durbin’s homer came off Yankees starter Cam Schlittler (8-4) and came one day after his left pinkie was dislocated against Colorado. The third baseman was in starting lineup and sent a shot into the first row of the Green Monster seats for his fifth homer this month.

Early (7-5) struck out a season-high nine. He allowed five hits and walked two.

Jose Caballero homered for New York.

Schlittler lowered his ERA from 1.71 to 1.62 but left with New York trailing 4-2. The right-hander allowed four runs — none were earned — on five hits while striking out nine.

New York took a 2-0 lead into the fifth inning courtesy of an RBI single by Jasson Dominguez and Caballero’s eighth homer. Durbin’s blast capped off Boston’s four-run rally in the fifth, which was aided by one of four errors committed by the Yankees.

The Red Sox endured a rocky travel schedule involving their departing charter flight from Denver that didn’t land in Boston until 6 a.m.

Red Sox pitching coach Andrew Bailey was ejected by first-base umpire Tyler Jones in the ninth.

Up next

The Yankees will send RHP Will Warren (7-2, 3.45) to the mound Friday night. The Red Sox will counter with LHP Payton Tolle (3-4, 3.08).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By BRENDAN McGAIR
Associated Press

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