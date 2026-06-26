Harper and Hill homers in the 9th help rally Phillies to a 10-5 victory over the Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harper hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the ninth inning, Derek Hill followed with a three-run shot as the Philadelphia Phillies rallied from an early five-run deficit and beat the Washington Nationals 10-5 on Thursday night.

The Phillies came from behind for a third straight game, winning the series by scoring 15 runs in the ninth inning against the majors’ worst bullpen after dropping opener of the four-game series 4-1.

Harper homered off Gus Varland (1-2), scoring pinch-runner Garrett Stubbs after Kyle Schwarber singled to start the inning. It was Harper’s ninth career go-ahead homer in the ninth inning or later, and his 103rd homer at Nationals Park — where he played his first seven seasons.

Hill added his sixth home run, one night after winning the game with a pinch-hit shot.

The Phillies, who became the first team in history to win two straight games after being down to their last strike with the bases empty, trailed 5-0 after the Nationals scored four runs in the first off ace Cristopher Sánchez.

Curtis Mead homered for the third time in the series and 14th overall — a one-out solo shot off Sánchez to highlight the four-run first. Jacob Young’s two-out RBI single made it 5-0 in the third.

Sánchez allowed five runs on seven hits in five innings. Orion Kerkering (5-0) struck out two in a scoreless eighth for the win.

Philadelphia didn’t get to Nationals starter Cade Cavilli until the sixth, when Harper reached on an infield hit and Brandon Marsh followed with his third home run of the series and 12th overall to cut it to 5-2.

Justin Crawford and Trea Turner had back-to-back one-out singles off Mitchell Parker in the seventh and Schwarber and Harper walked to force in a run. Clayton Beeter replaced Parker and walked Marsh for another run before Alec Bohm’s RBI groundout tied it at 5.

Cavalli allowed two runs on five hits and a walk in six innings, striking out seven. Parker got one out and was charged with three runs. Varland (1-2) gave up five runs on six hits in two innings.

Up next

Nationals LHP Andrew Alvarez (1-0, 3.34 ERA) starts Friday in Baltimore opposite LHP Trevor Rogers (4-7, 5.30).

Phillies RHP Zack Wheeler (7-1, 2.11) starts Friday in New York. The Mets have not announced a starter.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb