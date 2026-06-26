Crow-Armstrong haunts Mets as Cubs complete season sweep with 4-3 win

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Crow-Armstrong laced an RBI double in the 10th inning, powering the Chicago Cubs to a 4-3 victory Thursday night over the sinking New York Mets and a sweep of the four-game series.

The Cubs went 7-0 against the Mets, outscoring them 51-24.

The Mets suffered their sixth straight loss to fall a season-high 13 games under .500 — the furthest below .500 they’ve been since 2023.

Crow-Armstrong, a former first-round pick of the Mets who was sent to the Cubs in the Javier Baez deal in 2021, delivered the tiebreaking hit off Brooks Raley (2-3).

Michael Conforto, Alex Bregman and Ian Happ had RBI hits in the sixth, when the Cubs’ runs were unearned thanks to a pair of errors. Chicago’s final eight runs of the series were unearned.

Jacob Webb (2-2) worked around a walk in the ninth and Trent Thornton retired all three batters he faced in the 10th for his second career save.

Dansby Swanson, who had 15 RBIs in the first three games to tie the Cubs’ franchise record for a series of any length, went 0 for 4.

Eric Wagaman and Jared Young homered for the Mets.

Matthew Boyd, pitching for the first time since injuring his left knee playing with his children on May 6, allowed eight baserunners — four hits and four walks — but struck out four in 4 2/3 scoreless innings.

Mets starter Freddy Peralta allowed three runs, all unearned, and whiffed five in 5 2/3 innings.

Up next

Cubs RHP Colin Rea (5-5, 4.99 ERA) was set to start Friday at Milwaulee against RHP Jacob Misiorowski (8-3, 1.45 ERA). Mets rookie RHP Zach Thornton (0-1, 8.31 ERA) will be recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday to face Phillies RHP Zack Wheeler (7-1, 2.11 ERA).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press