Angels host the Athletics in first of 3-game series

Athletics (39-42, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (34-48, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: J.T. Ginn (5-4, 3.16 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Angels: Walbert Urena (5-5, 2.41 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -125, Angels +103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels open a three-game series at home against the Athletics on Friday.

Los Angeles has gone 19-21 in home games and 34-48 overall. The Angels have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .319.

The Athletics have a 39-42 record overall and a 21-19 record on the road. Athletics hitters have a collective .415 slugging percentage to rank second in the AL.

The teams match up Friday for the ninth time this season. The Athletics lead the season series 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Neto has 16 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs while hitting .228 for the Angels. Donovan Walton is 15 for 33 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Nick Kurtz has 15 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 62 RBIs for the Athletics. Zack Gelof is 13 for 36 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .260 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Athletics: 4-6, .237 batting average, 5.75 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Angels: Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis d’Arnaud: 60-Day IL (foot), Adam Frazier: 10-Day IL (elbow), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (hand), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (back), Sebastian Rivero: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yusei Kikuchi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Athletics: Jacob Wilson: day-to-day (shoulder), Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Brent Rooker: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Leiter Jr.: 15-Day IL (hip), Denzel Clarke: 60-Day IL (foot), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press