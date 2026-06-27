Tolle retires first 16 batters, allows 1 hit over 7 scoreless innings as Red Sox beat Yankees 6-1

BOSTON (AP) — Payton Tolle retired his first 16 batters and gave up one hit over seven scoreless inning, Willson Contreras homered over the Green Monster and out of Fenway Park, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Yankees 6-1 on Friday night.

Connor Wong added two RBIs as Boston won its second straight over the Yankees.

Dugouts and bullpens emptied after Contreras walked on an inside pitch in the fifth. He said something to pitcher Will Warren as he was trotting to first and Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt got in front of him at the bag as Contreras yelled toward the mound.

Tolle (4-5), a 23-year-old left-hander, didn’t allow a hit until Spencer Jones lined a one-out, opposite-field single to left in the sixth. Mixing a sharp curveball with a fastball that averaged 94.5 mph, Tolle struck out seven and walked two. He had allowed one run over six innings against the Yankees in April.

Warren (7-3) had his worst start since early May, giving up five runs, seven hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. He had allowed three or fewer runs in his prior seven outings,

Contreras had an RBI single in the first, Tsung-Che Cheng and Mickey Gasper hit into run-scoring forceouts in the second and Contreras sent a 1-2 curveball 418 feet over the Monster in the third for a 4-0 lead. As Contreras rounded first, he said something to first base umpire Clint Vondrak, who had called a strike on a checked swing during the at-bat.

Cheng, making his Red Sox debut after Marcelo Mayer went on the 10-day injured list, was 1 for 3 with his first major league hit.

Austin Wells had an RBI groundout in the eighth for the Yankees.

Up next

Yankees RHP Gerrit Cole (2-2, 3.62 ERA) and Red Sox LHP Jake Bennett (1-3, 3.71) start Saturday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press