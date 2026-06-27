Tristan Peters hits grand slam in the White Sox’s 22-1 romp over the Royals

CHICAGO (AP) — Tristan Peters hit a grand slam and had six RBIs, Miguel Vargas had a three-run homer and an RBI double in Chicago’s 10-run third inning, and the White Sox routed the Kansas City Royals 22-1 on Friday night.

The White Sox, who have won five straight against the Royals, set or tied season highs for runs, hits (23), homers (five), margin of victory (21) and runs in an inning (10 in the third). Chicago scored its most runs since a 22-13 win at Boston on May 31, 1970.

David Sandlin (2-1), who was called up from Triple-A Charlotte earlier Friday, allowed one run and had six strikeouts in six innings. The 25-year-old rookie gave up three hits and walked three.

Jacob Gonzalez, Andrew Benintendi and Kyle Teel also homered for the White Sox. Gonzalez and Vargas drove in five runs apiece, Teel had three RBIs and Chase Meidroth went 4 for 5 with two RBIs.

Vargas hit hiss career-high 18th home run this season to open the scoring in the third, Chase Meidroth singled to drive in a run and Tristan Peters added a two-run single before Gonzalez hit a three-run shot and Vargas’ double made it 10-0.

The White Sox have won 23 of their last 28 home games and are 27-13 this season at Rate Field, tied with Tampa Bay for the best home record in MLB.

Mitch Spence (0-2) replaced Royals opener Steven Cruz in the second and allowed 10 runs in 1 1/3 innings.

Bobby Witt Jr. scored when Michael Massey, with the bases loaded and no outs, grounded into a double play. Salavdor Perez then struck out swinging to end Kansas City’s threat.

Up next

Royals RHP Michael Wacha (5-5, 3.48 ERA) was set to start Saturday against RHP Davis Martin (9-3, 3.18),

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