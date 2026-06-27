Padres host the Dodgers on 5-game home win streak

Los Angeles Dodgers (52-30, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (43-37, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-5, 2.65 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Padres: Randy Vasquez (6-5, 4.17 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -204, Padres +165; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Los Angeles Dodgers.

San Diego has a 23-19 record at home and a 43-37 record overall. The Padres have the ninth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.82.

Los Angeles is 26-16 in road games and 52-30 overall. The Dodgers have hit 110 total home runs to rank third in the majors.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with 14 home runs while slugging .382. Ty France is 8 for 33 with four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 15 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 13 for 39 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .256 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Padres: Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Lucas Giolito: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 7-Day IL (concussion), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (chest), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Will Smith: 10-Day IL (neck), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press