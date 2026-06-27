Athletics face the Angels leading series 1-0

Athletics (40-42, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (34-49, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jack Perkins (2-3, 6.26 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (3-5, 3.93 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels -113, Athletics -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics meet the Los Angeles Angels leading the series 1-0.

Los Angeles is 34-49 overall and 19-22 in home games. The Angels are 25-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The Athletics are 40-42 overall and 22-19 on the road. The Athletics have hit 106 total home runs to rank seventh in MLB play.

Saturday’s game is the 10th time these teams match up this season. The Athletics are up 6-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Schanuel has a .261 batting average to lead the Angels, and has 14 doubles and six home runs. Donovan Walton is 16 for 36 with three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Nick Kurtz has 15 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs for the Athletics. Zack Gelof is 13 for 36 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .257 batting average, 5.15 ERA, outscored by three runs

Athletics: 4-6, .228 batting average, 5.95 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Angels: Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis d’Arnaud: 60-Day IL (foot), Adam Frazier: 10-Day IL (elbow), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (hand), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (back), Sebastian Rivero: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yusei Kikuchi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Athletics: Jacob Wilson: day-to-day (shoulder), Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Brent Rooker: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Leiter Jr.: 15-Day IL (hip), Denzel Clarke: 60-Day IL (foot), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press