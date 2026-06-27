Seager hits solo HR, Burger has 3 hits and 2 RBIs as Rangers beat Blue Jays 7-4

TORONTO (AP) — Corey Seager hit a solo home run, Jake Burger had three hits and drove in two runs and the Texas Rangers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-4 on Saturday.

Alejandro Osuna added a two-run hit as the Rangers won for the sixth time in their past nine.

Seager connected off Braydon Fisher in the sixth, his 10th. Texas has homered in a season-high 10 straight games.

Peyton Gray (3-0) got seven outs for the win and Tyler Alexander finished for his third save in four chances.

Yohendrick Piñango hit a two-run homer and Alejandro Kirk added a solo shot but the Blue Jays lost their fifth straight.

Toronto’s 2-3-4 hitters, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Daulton Varsho and Kazuma Okamoto, went 0 for 13 with seven strikeouts.

Blue Jays right-hander Dylan Cease (4-4) allowed four runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked five and struck out 10.

Cease has won just once in seven starts.

Burger opened the scoring with a two-out RBI single in the first, and the Rangers added five more two-out runs in the fifth. After Burger chased Cease with an RBI single, Osuna and Elias Díaz each had two-RBI hits off Mason Fluharty.

Piñango homered off Robby Ahlstrom in the bottom of the fifth, his fifth. Kirk homered off Joe Ross to begin the sixth, his second. Andrés Giménez chased Ross with an RBI single.

Rangers right-hander Cal Quantrill allowed two hits, both singles, in four shutout innings. He walked one and struck out five.

Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford was scratched from the lineup because of left hamstring tightness. Osuna started in center.

Piñango was recalled from Triple-A while Davis Schneider was optioned to the Bisons. Outfielder Jesús Sánchez (right ankle) went on the 10-day IL.

Up next

Rangers RHP Kumar Rocker (2-6, 4.14 ERA) is scheduled to face Blue Jays RHP Shane Bieber (0-0, 9.82) in Sunday’s series finale.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press