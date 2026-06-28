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Triples by Lindor and Soto lead Mets past Phillies 6-2 to snap 7-game skid and give Green 1st win

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By AP News
Phillies Mets Baseball

Phillies Mets Baseball

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NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto each hit a pivotal triple as the New York Mets defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 6-2 on Saturday to stop their seven-game losing streak.

Interim manager Andy Green earned his first win for the last-place Mets, who fired Carlos Mendoza on Friday. New York is 35-48 and entered Saturday 10 games out of the final NL wild-card spot.

Lindor tied the game with a two-run triple off bulk reliever Alan Rangel (0-1) in the sixth inning. They were the first RBIs since April 22 for Lindor, who returned Wednesday from a two-month stint on the injured list with a left calf strain.

A.J. Ewing put the Mets ahead 4-2 with a two-run single three batters later.

Soto added an RBI triple in the seventh and Bo Bichette followed with a sacrifice fly. Soto, Bichette and Lindor, the 2-3-4 hitters in the lineup, went a combined 4 for 9 with two walks.

It was just the 11th time this season Lindor and Soto were both in the starting lineup. Soto spent time on the IL in April with a right calf strain.

A.J. Minter (1-1) got five outs for the win as four New York relievers combined for 4 2/3 scoreless innings. Huascar Brazobán, Luke Weaver and Devin Williams finished up.

Bryce Harper hit a two-run shot off starter Christian Scott in the third, his 43rd homer against the Mets — most among active players.

Scott gave up three hits and struck out six over 4 1/3 innings in his first outing since June 11. He missed 15 days with a right hip impingement.

Rangel permitted four runs in four innings. Phillies opener Tim Mayza tossed 1 1/3 innings of one-hit ball.

The start was delayed 70 minutes by rain.

Up next

Phillies LHP Jesús Luzardo (6-4, 4.39 ERA) starts Sunday’s series finale against Mets opener Cionel Pérez (3-3, 4.99).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JERRY BEACH
Associated Press

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