Hunter Goodman hits 3 home runs for Rockies in 8-5 win over Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hunter Goodman hit three homers and drove in five runs, powering the Colorado Rockies to an 8-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night.

Goodman, who also went deep in his final at-bat Friday, launched a solo shot in the first inning and another in the third off starter Mike Paredes. After grounding out in the fifth, the slugger made it 6-2 in the seventh when he connected for his 25th homer this season, a three-run drive to left-center against reliever Kody Funderburk.

Kyle Karros added a two-run homer in the eighth.

Michael Lorenzen (3-9) allowed two runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings to earn his first win since April 24.

Trevor Larnach’s three-run double in the ninth made it 8-5 before Jimmy Herget came on to get two outs for his third save.

Paredes (0-1) gave up three runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Jake McCarthy hit a one-out triple in the fifth and scored on Mickey Moniak’s groundout to put Colorado on top 3-1.

The Twins scored single runs in the first and sixth. Kody Clemens’ RBI single tied it 1-all in the first. Josh Bell led off the sixth with his first triple since April 5, 2025, with Washington. He scored on Victor Caratini’s sacrifice fly to cut the Rockies’ lead to 3-2.

Up next

Rockies RHP Ryan Feltner (2-2, 4.79 ERA) faces LHP Connor Prielipp (2-5, 5.17) in Sunday’s series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

By PATRICK DONNELLY

Associated Press