Angels play the Athletics in series rubber match

Athletics (40-43, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (35-49, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 3:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Aaron Civale (5-4, 4.88 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Angels: Samuel Aldegheri (2-3, 5.47 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels -117, Athletics -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels and Athletics meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Los Angeles has a 35-49 record overall and a 20-22 record in home games. The Angels are 26-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The Athletics have a 40-43 record overall and a 22-20 record in road games. The Athletics have the sixth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .328.

The teams match up Sunday for the 11th time this season. The Athletics lead the season series 6-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Neto has 17 home runs, 39 walks and 39 RBIs while hitting .225 for the Angels. Donovan Walton is 15 for 38 with four doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Nick Kurtz has 15 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs for the Athletics. Zack Gelof is 13 for 36 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .248 batting average, 5.35 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Athletics: 4-6, .223 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Angels: Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis d’Arnaud: 60-Day IL (foot), Adam Frazier: 10-Day IL (elbow), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (hand), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (back), Sebastian Rivero: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yusei Kikuchi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Athletics: Jacob Wilson: day-to-day (shoulder), Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Brent Rooker: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Leiter Jr.: 15-Day IL (hip), Denzel Clarke: 60-Day IL (foot), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press