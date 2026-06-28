Giants play the Braves with series tied 1-1

Atlanta Braves (49-32, first in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (34-48, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Chris Sale (8-5, 2.14 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); Giants: Robbie Ray (6-6, 3.70 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -132, Braves +108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the San Francisco Giants and the Atlanta Braves are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

San Francisco has gone 17-22 at home and 34-48 overall. The Giants have a 17-5 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Atlanta is 25-18 in road games and 49-32 overall. The Braves have the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play at .248.

The matchup Sunday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Giants have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Casey Schmitt ranks third on the Giants with 32 extra base hits (15 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs). Rafael Devers is 10 for 36 with three doubles, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Matt Olson has 20 doubles and 20 home runs for the Braves. Mauricio Dubon is 13 for 41 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .234 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Braves: 3-7, .208 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Daniel Susac: 10-Day IL (back), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Heliot Ramos: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (forearm), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Murphy: 60-Day IL (finger), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press