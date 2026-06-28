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Padres take on the Dodgers with series tied 1-1

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By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers (53-30, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (43-38, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (3-5, 5.32 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Padres: Michael King (5-6, 3.33 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -213, Padres +172; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

San Diego has a 43-38 record overall and a 23-20 record in home games. The Padres have a 14-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles has a 27-16 record in road games and a 53-30 record overall. The Dodgers are 36-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams match up Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Dodgers are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Sheets has 13 doubles and 13 home runs for the Padres. Ty France is 8 for 33 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Andy Pages has 19 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 58 RBIs for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 13 for 40 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .275 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Padres: Ty France: day-to-day (wrist), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Lucas Giolito: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 7-Day IL (concussion), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (chest), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Will Smith: 10-Day IL (neck), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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