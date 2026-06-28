Prielipp fans 10 as the Twins edge the Rockies 3-2 on Kreidler’s late homer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Connor Prielipp struck out a career-high 10 in six innings, Ryan Kreidler hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh and the Minnesota Twins edged the Colorado Rockies 3-2 on Sunday.

Prielipp allowed two runs and six hits before being relieved by Andrew Morris (4-2), who struck out two in 1 1/3 hitless innings to earn the win. Yoendrys Gómez worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning on four pitches for his eighth save.

Kody Clemens also homered, Brooks Lee had two singles and Royce Lewis and Trevor Larnach each doubled for Minnesota, which had eight hits overall. The Twins only struck out once: Byron Buxton went down looking in the eighth inning.

The Rockies struck first on TJ Rumfield’s first-inning RBI single, but the Twins answered after Lewis scored on a throwing error in the second.

Clemens gave Minnesota the lead with his 399-foot solo shot to right, getting ahold of a low inside fastball from Ryan Feltner.

Troy Johnston drove in Rumfield to tie it at 2 in the sixth. The Twins responded again in the seventh when Kreidler sent the second pitch he saw from Seth Halvorsen 421 feet to straightaway center.

Halvorsen (0-1) allowed three hits and one run in 2/3 innings.

The Twins earned their 16th come-from-behind win and improved to 7-6 in rubber games. The Rockies lost their 22nd game after leading.

Up next

Rockies: Return home to face Miami in a four-game series. RHP Sandy Alcantara (8-4, 4.01 ERA) starts for the Marlins. The Rockies had not named a starter.

Twins: Hit the road for a three-game series at Houston with RHP Zebby Matthews (3-5, 4.56 ERA) on the bump for the opener. The Astros had not named a starter.

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