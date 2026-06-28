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Kyle Schwarber sets Phillies record with MLB-best 30th homer in 5-4 win over Mets

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By AP News
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NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Schwarber became the first major leaguer to reach 30 homers this season with a two-run shot in the seventh inning that sent the Philadelphia Phillies to a 5-4 win over the New York Mets on Sunday.

The Phillies squandered an early 3-0 lead and fell behind 4-3 before Schwarber hit a 408-foot drive to center field off Kodai Senga (0-7), who was making the first regular-season relief appearance of his big league career.

Schwarber connected in Philadelphia’s 84th game — the fastest anyone has reached 30 homers in franchise history. He has six straight 30-homer seasons, the longest active streak in the majors, and eight overall — most among active players.

Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm and Brandon Marsh all had third-inning RBIs for the Phillies.

Kyle Backhus (1-0) got the final two outs in the sixth. Jhoan Duran threw a hitless ninth for his 21st save.

Philadelphia starter Jesús Luzardo allowed one run and struck out six in five innings.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JERRY BEACH
Associated Press

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