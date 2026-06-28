Guardians use 5-run 8th inning to rally for 6-5 win over Mariners

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rhys Hoskins had a two-run double down the left-field line during a five-run eighth inning and the Cleveland Guardians rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

The Guardians trailed 4-1 before their comeback. It is their third victory in 36 games in which they have trailed after seven innings.

Chase DeLauter, who was activated from the injured list before the game, had two hits and two RBIs.

Victor Robles had two hits and three stolen bases for Seattle, which scored more than three runs for the first time in 14 games. The right fielder is the first Seattle player since Dylan Moore in 2024 to have three stolen bases in a game.

Cleveland sent 10 batters to the plate in the eighth. Brayan Rocchio led off the inning with a hit and scored on Daniel Schneemann’s single up the middle off Michael Rucker (0-1).

DeLauter — who missed two weeks because of a fractured rib on his right side — tied the game with a two-run single to center.

Hoskins, who came into the game in the seventh inning, then laced a double that hit the chalk on the left-field line for the go-ahead hit. DeLauter appeared to be out at home, but Seattle catcher Mitch Garver was unable to hold on to the ball while trying to make the tag.

Seattle got within one run with two outs in the ninth when Cole Young scored after Cleveland’s Travis Bazzana committed a throwing error. The Mariners had runners on second and third with two outs, but J.P. Crawford grounded out as Cade Smith held on for his 26th save.

Matt Festa (2-1) got the win with 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

It is the first series the Guardians have won since seven-time All-Star third baseman José Ramírez went on the IL June 14 because of a broken bone in his left hand.

Up next

Mariners: Return home to face the Los Angeles Angels on Monday with RHP George Kirby (6-7, 3.94 ERA) taking the mound.

Guardians: Rookie left-hander Parker Messick (7-4, 2.67 ERA) gets the start Monday in the opener of a three-game series against Texas.

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