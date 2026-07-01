Sánchez fans 9 in 7 innings, becomes 1st starter to reach 10 wins in 8-0 victory over Pirates

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cristopher Sánchez returned to form after a couple of shaky outings, allowing only three hits in seven innings as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-0 on Tuesday night.

Sánchez (10-3) struck out nine and walked only two in becoming the first pitcher this season to reach 10 wins.

Sánchez was supported by rookie Justin Crawford’s two-run single in the second inning, then a three-run seventh inning outburst that included an RBI double by Trea Turner and RBI single by Bryce Harper.

Pittsburgh starter Bubba Chandler (3-8) pitched well into the seventh inning, but couldn’t escape the Philadelphia rally. Early on, he was undone only by No. 9 hitter Crawford.

The Phillies loaded the bases with two outs in the second, and after fouling off several Chandler pitches, Crawford took another late swipe and managed to hit one down the third base line off the end of the bat. It went for a two-run single that was all that Sánchez needed.

Crawford also doubled to lead off the sixth, but Chandler worked his way out of that jam, striking out both Turner and Kyle Schwarber, then retiring Harper on a soft grounder to second.

Crawford wasn’t finished, however, laying down a perfect sacrifice bunt in the seventh to move pinch-runner Derek Hill into scoring position. A Turner double scored Hill for the third run, and a follow-up single by Schwarber ended Chandler’s night. Pirates reliever Isaac Mattson then gave up a single to Harper and fielder’s choice grounder to Brandon Marsh as the Phillies tacked on two more runs.

Crawford padded the lead with an RBI single in the eighth, his third hit of the game, before Turner, celebrating his 33rd birthday, hit a two-run homer to break the game open.

Phillies reliever Jonathan Bowlan pitched out of trouble to quell the Pirates in the eighth, and 34-year-old journeyman Lou Trivino, promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley earlier in the day, closed the Pirates out.

Up next

The Pirates’ Paul Skenes (6-7, 3.10 ERA) faces off against the Phillies’ Zack Wheeler (8-1, 2.03) on Wednesday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By ROB PARENT

Associated Press