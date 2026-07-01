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Jake Bauers and Jackson Chourio homer in Brewers’ 7-2 victory over Reds

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By AP News
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MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jake Bauers went 3 for 4 with a homer and Jackson Chourio also went deep in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 7-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.

Bauer led off the fifth inning with a 425-foot blast to center for his 15th homer of the year. He also singled and scored in the second and fourth innings.

Chourio went 2 for 4 and hit a 404-foot solo shot in the eighth. Sal Frelick went 3 for 4, and Joey Ortiz was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

Frelick has gone 9 for 18 during a six-game hitting streak.

Cincinnati’s Sal Stewart hit his 16th homer of the season, a 382-foot shot to right in the first inning. Stewart also had an RBI double in the sixth.

Milwaukee’s Brandon Sproat (3-4) threw a career-high 106 pitches and allowed two runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked two.

Chad Patrick, Jared Koenig and Grant Anderson teamed up for 3 2/3 innings of shutout relief.

Milwaukee pulled ahead for good by breaking a 1-all tie in the fourth inning with a four-run outburst off Rhett Lowder (3-6) that included six singles and a walk. The first five batters of the inning all singled.

Frelick’s bases-loaded bloop hit to left brought home William Contreras with the go-ahead run. Joey Ortiz followed with a chopper that bounced over the head of Stewart at first, allowing Bauers and Garrett Mitchell to score.

Chourio capped the rally with a single that brought home Frelick.

Lowder had a career-high eight strikeouts, but he allowed six runs, 11 hits and a walk in 4 2/3 innings.

Up next

Andrew Abbott (5-4, 3.90 ERA) pitches for Cincinnati and Shane Drohan (3-2, 3.12) starts for Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer

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