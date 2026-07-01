Junior Caminero homers for the 5th straight game as the Rays beat the Royals 10-4 in series opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Junior Caminero homered for the fifth straight game, a three-run shot that highlighted a six-run second inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays rolled from there to a 10-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

Caminero, the reigning AL player of the week, announced earlier in the day that he would participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby after finishing second to the Mariners’ Cal Raleigh last year. Then, the 22-year-old third baseman crushed a pitch from Noah Cameron over the left-field wall for his 23rd homer of the season and the eighth in his last seven games.

Ryan Vilade added a homer of his own on the very next pitch, giving Tampa Bay hitters 13 of them in their last five games. Nick Fortes also drove in a pair of runs while Jonathan Aranda had an RBI single and reached base four times.

Rays starter Griffin Jax (4-5) allowed a leadoff homer to Carter Jensen and a two-run shot to Bobby Witt Jr., but still made it through six innings. The right-hander struck out five without a walk to beat the Royals for the second time in a week.

Witt added a solo homer in the eighth inning off Rays reliever Cole Sulser for his seventh career multi-homer game. Jensen’s homer extended his hitting streak to 20 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the majors.

Cameron (4-6), who gave up five runs in five innings against Tampa Bay last week, allowed six on nine hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings this time. The left-hander has allowed 21 earned runs over his last four starts covering just 18 innings.

The AL East-leading Rays improved to a majors-best 19-7 against left-handed starters this season.

Up next

Rays LHP Shane McLanahan (6-5, 3.30 ERA) will try to snap a three-game skid when he makes his fourth career start against Kansas City on Wednesday night. Royals RHP Seth Lugo (3-5, 4.18) will try to bounce back from a dismal start last week against Tampa Bay, when he allowed seven runs on seven hits and two walks in just five innings.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer