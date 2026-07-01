Alvarez’s grand slam highlights 6-run inning as the Astros beat the Twins 6-4

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez’s grand slam highlighted a six-run fourth inning and the Houston Astros beat the Minnesota Twins 6-4 on Tuesday night.

With Houston facing a three-run deficit after three innings, Cam Smith and Taylor Trammell singled in the fourth. With runners at the corners, Yainer Diaz hit an RBI single. Raynel Delgato walked, loading the bases. Jose Altuve challenged his strikeout call with a full count. The call was overturned and another run scored. Alvarez then hit his 26th home run of the season to right-center field.

Astros starter Mike Burrows (4-8) pitched five innings. He gave up six hits and four earned runs, striking out three and walking two. Josh Hader struck out two in the ninth inning and picked up his eighth save.

Victor Caratini was hit by a pitch with bases loaded in the first inning, giving the Twins an early 1-0 lead. Ryan Kreidler hit a two-run single and advanced to second base off a fielding error by Alvarez, who overran the ball in the outfield.

Minnesota’s Josh Bell added an RBI double in the fifth inning.

Twins pitcher Joe Ryan (5-5) worked four innings, giving up six hits and six earned runs. He struck out five and allowed three walks.

Up next

Astros RHP Tatsuya Imai (5-3, 5.36 ERA) will face Twins RHP Taj Bradley (6-3, 3.98) on Wednesday.

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