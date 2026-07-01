Kevin O’Malley, former Padres part-owner and minor league team operator, dies at 50

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin O’Malley, who owned and operated minor league baseball teams in California, was a part-owner of the San Diego Padres for years and a son of former Los Angeles Dodgers president Peter O’Malley, died Tuesday. He was 50.

He died from complications of sepsis while in hospice care in Santa Barbara, the elder O’Malley said.

Kevin O’Malley was in New York on business last fall when he fell ill. He returned to Los Angeles for further care, but his health gradually declined, his father told The Associated Press.

His grandfather, Walter O’Malley, owned the Dodgers from 1944-79 and was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame as an executive who expanded MLB to the West Coast. Peter O’Malley was president of the Dodgers from 1970-98.

Kevin O’Malley worked in the Dodgers organization at Great Falls, Montana, and Dodgertown in Vero Beach, Florida, in the late 1990s. He was co-founder and owner of Top of the Third Inc., which owned and operated the Stockton Mudville Nine and Visalia Rawhide, minor league teams in Central California.

In 2012, he became a part owner of the Padres along with the Seidler and O’Malley families, who sold the team in April.

“Baseball was important to him,” the elder O’Malley said. “Family came first, but baseball was a close second.”

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Kevin O’Malley played baseball at Harvard-Westlake School and the University of Pennsylvania. He earned an MBA from The Wharton School at Penn in 2004.

In 2010, he founded Carmelina Capital Partners, a growth equity firm where he was managing partner.

Besides his father, he is survived by his wife Allison and children Grace, Brendan, Brooke and Margaret, as well as sister Katherine, brother Brian, two nieces and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Annette.

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By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer