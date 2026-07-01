Edman leads Dodgers against the Athletics after 4-hit game

Los Angeles Dodgers (56-30, first in the NL West) vs. Athletics (40-46, fourth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: TBD; Athletics: J.T. Ginn (6-4, 3.15 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -179, Athletics +146; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Athletics after Tommy Edman had four hits against the Athletics on Tuesday.

The Athletics have a 40-46 record overall and an 18-25 record at home. The Athletics have gone 15-8 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Los Angeles has a 56-30 record overall and a 30-16 record on the road. The Dodgers have a 44-8 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Wednesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Kurtz has 15 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs while hitting .276 for the Athletics. Zack Gelof is 8 for 24 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 15 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs while hitting .296 for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 15 for 42 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .216 batting average, 5.85 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .290 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (hip), Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Brent Rooker: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Leiter Jr.: 15-Day IL (hip), Denzel Clarke: 60-Day IL (foot), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

Dodgers: Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (chest), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Will Smith: 10-Day IL (neck), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press