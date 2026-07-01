Dansby Swanson has 3 homers and 8 RBIs as the Cubs pound the Padres 23-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Dansby Swanson hit three home runs, including a grand slam, Michael Conforto homered twice and the Chicago Cubs pounded the San Diego Padres 23-3 on Wednesday.

Swanson had a career-high eight RBIs – second-most in major league history from a player batting ninth. Seiya Suzuki, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Michael Busch also homered for the Cubs, who scored their most runs in a home game since 1977.

Swanson, who hit two home runs Tuesday, became the first Cub with back-to-back multihomer games since Patrick Wisdom in August 2021. He has nine home runs and 29 RBIs over the past 13 games.

A day after the Padres and Cubs combined for nine homers in a 9-7 Cubs win Tuesday, they combined for nine more with the wind howling to center again as Sung-Min Song hit the first of his career for the Padres. The Cubs are 14-5 with the wind blowing out at Wrigley Field this season.

The Cubs (49-38) have won five straight after sweeping the Padres (43-42), who have lost five in a row.

Suzuki’s three-run homer in the first made him the fourth Japanese-born player in major league history with 100 in his career, joining Shohei Ohtani (290), Hideki Matsui (175) and Ichiro Suzuki (117).

Cubs starter Colin Rea (6-5) allowed two runs on six hits while working out of two bases-loaded jams in five innings. Jordan Wicks pitched three innings for his second save.

Padres starter Walker Buehler (5-4) allowed nine runs in four innings.

Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. went 0 for 4, ending a 23-game on-base streak.

Padres catcher Rodolfo Duran pitched the final two innings, making his second appearance on the mound this season and allowing eight runs on 31 pitches.

Up next

San Diego has not named a starter for Thursday’s game at the Dodgers and RHP Roki Sasaki (3-5, 4.88 ERA). The Cubs are off Thursday and have not announced pitchers for a home series against St. Louis beginning Friday. RHP Andre Pallante (9-5, 3.83) starts Friday for the Cardinals.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By LUKE DeCOCK

Associated Press